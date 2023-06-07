"Bayern Munich" wants to buy the midfielder from "Barcelona"

"Bayern Munich" is showing interest in Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, the German club could acquire the player during the summer transfer window. Bayern Munich sees the Dutchman as an alternative to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, for whom a fee of 120 million euros is being demanded.

In the current season, the 26-year-old de Jong has played 43 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.