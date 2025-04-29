Bayern Munich Set to Make Surprise Move for Chilean Midfielder Felipe Loyola

In a surprising transfer twist, Chilean midfielder Felipe Loyola is on the verge of joining German giants Bayern Munich. As reported by transfer specialist César Luis Merlo, the versatile player — who can also feature as a right-back — is close to finalizing a deal that would take him from Independiente to the Allianz Arena.

Bayern is said to have tabled a €20 million offer for Loyola, an amount that reportedly convinced the Argentine club. Should the deal go through, the fee would be split evenly with Huachipato, Loyola’s former team and the club where he began his professional career.

Although nothing has been signed yet, the negotiations are reportedly in their final stages. Barring any last-minute issues, Loyola will soon leave Avellaneda to join the most successful team in German football, which previously featured another Chilean star — Arturo Vidal — from 2015 to 2018.

For now, Loyola remains focused on his current club duties. Independiente sits second in Group B of the Argentine league and is still alive in both the Copa Argentina and Copa Sudamericana. In the latter, however, the team needs a turnaround: they are bottom of Group A with only three points, trailing leaders Guaraní by four, with three matches left.