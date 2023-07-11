Bayern may change their Harry Kane transfer strategy

According to Bild, Bayern Munich is considering an alternative option for the transfer of Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane.

As per the source, the German club is considering signing the player for free next summer when his contract with the English club expires. Earlier reports indicated that Tottenham Hotspur wants €140 million for the 29-year-old Kane, while Bayern Munich may offer no more than €100 million.

If the transfer of the Englishman is postponed for a year, Bayern will attempt to loan Serbian forward Dušan Vlahović from Juventus or Argentine forward Julian Álvarez from Manchester City.

In the previous season, 23-year-old Vlahović played 42 matches for Juventus in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the Italian club is valid until the summer of 2026.

23-year-old Álvarez participated in 49 matches for Manchester City in the past season, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists. The forward's contract with the English club is valid until the summer of 2028.