Bayern leader lured with huge money to Saudi Arabia

Bayern leader lured with huge money to Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 07:00
One of the leaders of Bayern, Kingsley Coman, received offers from two Saudi clubs that are in the top 4 best clubs in their country.

According to the source, the famous player refused both offers, as he is focused on high-level performances and believes that he will be able to achieve heights with Bayern Munich.

According to local media, Coman's salary for one proposal could be 45 million euros per year, and for the second even 65 million euros. Both contracts assumed a duration of three years.

Coman has made it clear that he will refuse any offers and is not going to move to Saudi Arabia, even if he is offered 100 million euros a year.

The 27-year-old Frenchman made 35 appearances last season, scoring 9 goals and providing 7 assists. The estimated value of the scorer in the 2019/20 Champions League final is 65 million euros.

Note that the contract of the French national team player with the German club is calculated until 2027.

