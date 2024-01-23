RU RU NG NG KE KE
Bayern is not giving up. The club has made an improved offer for the English national team defender

Football news Today, 11:40
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Bayern is not giving up. The club has made an improved offer for the English national team defender Photo: Getty Images

Bayern Munich has made a new and improved offer to Newcastle for the English national team defender Kieran Trippier. This information comes from German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

According to the source, the Munich club is not planning to back down from the idea of signing Trippier, despite Newcastle's refusal to sell their player. Currently, negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing.

Earlier reports indicated that Bayern Munich had reached an oral agreement with the defender but was struggling to find convincing arguments for Newcastle.

Trippier moved to Newcastle in winter 2022 from Atletico Madrid for €14 million. In the current season, the right-back has played in 28 Newcastle matches across all competitions, contributing eight assists. The 33-year-old's contract with the Magpies runs until June 2025.

Previously, it was reported that Bayern Munich aims to extend the agreement with Canadian defender Alphonso Davies, but under certain conditions.

Thomas Tuchel's team occupies the second position in the German Bundesliga standings, trailing Bayer by seven points with one game in hand. On January 24, the Munich side will face Union Berlin.

