Bayern is making efforts to keep their star, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid

Bayern Munich is ready to keep Canadian defender Alphonso Davies, but the club is not willing to go all-in for this.

According to BILD, Bayern is prepared to extend the player's contract if he does not request a salary doubling to 13-14 million euros per year. Otherwise, they might part ways with him in the summer.

Real Madrid is interested in the situation and could take advantage of it. In a deal for Davies, Real is ready to include 21-year-old center-back Rafa Marín if he is not considered a key player by Carlo Ancelotti.

Davies has played in 25 matches for Bayern this season, contributing to three goals. His contract with Bayern Munich runs until the summer of 2025, and Transfermarkt values him at 70 million euros.

Earlier reports suggested that Real Madrid is willing to part ways with Ferland Mendy to make room for the signing of Davies.