RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Bayern is making efforts to keep their star, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid

Bayern is making efforts to keep their star, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid

Football news Today, 06:55
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Bayern is making efforts to keep their star, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid Photo: Bayern

Bayern Munich is ready to keep Canadian defender Alphonso Davies, but the club is not willing to go all-in for this.

According to BILD, Bayern is prepared to extend the player's contract if he does not request a salary doubling to 13-14 million euros per year. Otherwise, they might part ways with him in the summer.

Real Madrid is interested in the situation and could take advantage of it. In a deal for Davies, Real is ready to include 21-year-old center-back Rafa Marín if he is not considered a key player by Carlo Ancelotti.

Davies has played in 25 matches for Bayern this season, contributing to three goals. His contract with Bayern Munich runs until the summer of 2025, and Transfermarkt values him at 70 million euros.

Earlier reports suggested that Real Madrid is willing to part ways with Ferland Mendy to make room for the signing of Davies.

Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:35 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:20 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON
La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road Football news Yesterday, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road
Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 16:39 Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League
The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79 Football news Yesterday, 14:51 The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:03 Another loss. The main goalkeeper of the Egyptian national team will no longer play at AFCON Football news Today, 08:03 A Saudi club wants to sign a defender from Manchester United Boxing News Today, 07:37 Akui is the new WBA flyweight champion Tennis news Today, 06:59 The first semifinal pair of the Australian Open has been announced Football news Today, 06:55 Bayern is making efforts to keep their star, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid Football news Today, 06:36 Only Barry is ahead of him. Milner has moved into second place for the most games in the EPL Football news Today, 06:04 The Chilean football legend has returned to his boyhood club Football news Today, 06:00 Barcelona will not insist on the transfer of Lewandowski Football news Today, 05:39 Bayern's technical director, who had been with the club since 2014, has left the club Football news Today, 05:10 Newcastle could sell Paraguay forward due to financial fair-play issues
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hatayspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Iran vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Hong Kong vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Guinea vs Senegal prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Gambia vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Braga vs Sporting prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Mauritania vs Algeria prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Angola vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024