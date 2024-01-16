Mendy was unable to convince Real. It is known who will replace the Frenchman in Madrid

Real Madrid is increasingly considering parting ways with left-back Ferland Mendy.

According to the Spanish portal Relevo, the coaching staff has always believed in the Frenchman, as evidenced by Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti's statements before the Super Cup final against Barcelona, where he declared Mendy to be the best left-back in the world.

However, the club's board in the Spanish capital holds a different opinion and has been contemplating parting with the French player for several transfer windows, although there have been no concrete offers for him so far. Mendy's contract is valid until the summer of 2025, making the current summer the last opportunity for Real Madrid to earn from his transfer.

Real Madrid already has a plan for the summer – to bring in Bayern Munich's defender Alphonso Davies. However, Madrid understands that his transfer will be a challenging and expensive endeavor. It was previously reported that Bayern Munich might make both incoming and outgoing transfers, with Matthijs de Ligt possibly leaving and Ronald Araujo potentially joining the club.