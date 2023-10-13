Bayern is interested in a 35-year-old former Borussia player

Bayern Munich is showing interest in the 35-year-old Greek defender Sokratis, according to Bild.

Not long ago, the transfer of Jerome Boateng to the Munich team fell through, so they are now considering the former central defender of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, Sokratis. The 35-year-old footballer has been a free agent since leaving Olympiacos at the end of the previous season after spending two and a half years with the club.

Initially, Bayern planned to bring back Jerome Boateng to the club, but eventually abandoned the idea due to negative reactions from the club's fans. Since Sokratis is a free agent, the German giants can sign him immediately, despite the current transfer window being closed.

Currently, Bayern is facing issues with central defenders, as Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt are injured. It's worth noting that Sokratis previously played under Thomas Tuchel when he was coaching Borussia Dortmund. Under Tuchel's guidance, the defender participated in 81 matches.