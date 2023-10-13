RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Bayern is interested in a 35-year-old former Borussia player

Bayern is interested in a 35-year-old former Borussia player

Football news Today, 16:25
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Bayern is interested in a 35-year-old former Borussia player Photo: https://www.instagram.com/sokratispapa.official/

Bayern Munich is showing interest in the 35-year-old Greek defender Sokratis, according to Bild.

Not long ago, the transfer of Jerome Boateng to the Munich team fell through, so they are now considering the former central defender of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, Sokratis. The 35-year-old footballer has been a free agent since leaving Olympiacos at the end of the previous season after spending two and a half years with the club.

Initially, Bayern planned to bring back Jerome Boateng to the club, but eventually abandoned the idea due to negative reactions from the club's fans. Since Sokratis is a free agent, the German giants can sign him immediately, despite the current transfer window being closed.

Currently, Bayern is facing issues with central defenders, as Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt are injured. It's worth noting that Sokratis previously played under Thomas Tuchel when he was coaching Borussia Dortmund. Under Tuchel's guidance, the defender participated in 81 matches.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Arsenal
Popular news
9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news Today, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news Today, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news Today, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news Today, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news Today, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
Serie A has named the best player in September Football news Today, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news Today, 17:40 How much did Ronaldo get? Player ratings for the Portugal – Slovakia match have been known Football news Today, 16:57 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 7 Football news Today, 16:53 First qualification winners. France, Belgium and Portugal qualified for Euro 2024 Football news Today, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news Today, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news Today, 16:43 Belgium triumphed over Austria, Lukebakio score brace Football news Today, 16:25 Bayern is interested in a 35-year-old former Borussia player Football news Today, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news Today, 15:24 He made a bet on himself. A player from AS Roma has become embroiled in a scandal
Sport Predictions
Football 14 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Denmark vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Hungary vs Serbia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 USA vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023