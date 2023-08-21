Bayern have decided on the condition for the sale of Pavard to Inter

Munich's "Bayern" could potentially sell French national team defender Benjamin Pavard to Milan's "Inter" during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet.

According to the source, the German club might agree to the transfer if they find a replacement for the Frenchman. Additionally, "Inter" is prepared to pay 30 million euros for the defender, with bonuses already included. Previously, it was reported that the defender was also of interest to "Manchester United," but the English club has not made an offer for his transfer.

27-year-old Pavard has been playing for "Bayern" since 2019. He transferred to the Munich club from "Stuttgart," with the transfer fee amounting to 35 million euros. In total, he has played 162 matches for the Munich club in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists. As part of "Bayern," Pavard has become a four-time German champion in the seasons 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023. He has also won the German Cup once in the 2019/2020 season, the German Super Cup twice in 2020 and 2022, the UEFA Champions League in the 2019/2020 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2020, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Pavard has been playing for the French national team since 2017. He has participated in 49 matches for the French national team, scoring three goals and providing three assists. He was a part of the 2018 World Cup-winning team and won the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season.