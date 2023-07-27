Bayern goalkeeper close to joining Inter

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet, Bayern Munich goalkeeper and Swiss national team player Yann Sommer is close to a transfer to Inter Milan.

The Italian club has reportedly almost finalized the purchase of the player for four million euros, with the possibility of additional bonuses. Sommer is ready to move to Inter Milan as he fears losing his place in the starting lineup at Bayern Munich following the return of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Yann Sommer, who is 34 years old, has been playing for Bayern Munich since January 2023. He transferred to the Munich club from Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee of nine million euros. He has made a total of 25 appearances for Bayern Munich and conceded 31 goals. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025. Last season, he won the German championship with Bayern Munich. Previously, he played for Basel, Vaduz, and Grasshoppers.

Sommer has been representing the Swiss national team since 2011. He has earned 83 caps for the Swiss team and conceded 80 goals.