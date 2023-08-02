RU RU
Bayern coach appreciates Mane's decision to move to Al-Nasr

Bayern coach appreciates Mane's decision to move to Al-Nasr

Today, 06:00
Bayern coach appreciates Mane's decision to move to Al-Nasr Photo: Bavaria twitter

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel praised the decision of his team leader Sadio Mane to move to the Saudi club Al-Nasr.

According to the specialist, he understands that sometimes in football things do not go as planned.

“I am well aware that saying goodbye to Bayern hurts him. We both agreed that what is happening right now does not look the best.

At the same time, I also understand that this is the best decision in the current situation for all participants,” said the mentor of the German champion.

Recall that Mane moved to Bayern from Liverpool for €32 million last summer. In his debut season for the German team, the African made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and making 6 assists.

Interestingly, Al-Nasr signed other star players in addition to Mane this year. The vice-champion of Saudi Arabia has replenished his squad with such formidable names in the world of football as Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles and Seko Fofana. Also playing for the team is Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined in the winter of 2023.

Yasmine Green
