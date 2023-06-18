Bayern close to signing Manchester City defender

Manchester City defender and England international Kyle Walker is close to a move to Bayern Munich, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter.

According to the source, the German and English clubs are engaged in active negotiations that are close to completion. Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, has convinced the player to join his team.

In the current season, the 33-year-old Walker has played 39 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring no goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.