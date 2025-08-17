Bayern and Man City are not in the picture: Xavi Simons chooses Chelsea

Leipzig forward Xavi Simons has informed the club's management that he is only considering a move to Chelsea, despite interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City, according to ESPN sources.

The Blues have already taken steps towards a deal and are ready to offer around €60 million. If the transfer goes through, Simons will become Chelsea's ninth signing of the summer—Londoners have already invested over €250 million in strengthening the squad, bringing in the likes of Joao Pedro, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and others.

Last season, Simons registered 10 goals and 7 assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances, but his contract runs until 2027, and the club is looking to cash in on the transfer during this window.