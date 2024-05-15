Bayer star is leaning towards leaving the club in the summer

One of Bayer Leverkusen's key players, Jeremie Frimpong, is close to leaving the club during the summer transfer window.

According to Bild, several top clubs are interested in the Dutch right-back: Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Manchester United. Each of these clubs is ready to pay the release clause, which amounts to 35 million euros.

Frimpong himself is inclined to leave Bayer and test his skills in a top team.

Frimpong is a product of Manchester City's academy. He joined Bayer from Celtic in the winter of 2021 for 11 million euros. His statistics this season are incredibly impressive: 14 goals and 12 assists in 44 matches.

It is noteworthy that Bayer won the Bundesliga for the first time in their history this season. They are unbeaten in 50 consecutive matches and will also compete in the finals of the DFB-Pokal and the Europa League.