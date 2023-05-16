"Барселона" made an offer to Messi

"Barcelona" has offered forward Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentine national team a contract with a salary of 25 million euros before tax, according to Diario Sport.

According to the source, the management of the Catalan club is confident that the player will accept the offer. The forward's contract with the French club expires in the upcoming summer, which means he could join Barcelona for free.

Earlier reports indicated that the La Liga commission has approved Barcelona's financial plan, allowing the club to sign Messi.

In the current season, the 35-year-old Messi has played 38 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists.