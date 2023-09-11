RU RU NG NG
Main News Barcelona wanted to buy the Atletico full-back

Barcelona wanted to buy the Atletico full-back

Football news Today, 06:42
Barcelona wanted to buy the Atletico full-back Photo: https://www.instagram.com/nahuelmolina35/

Barcelona signed Cancelo on loan during the summer transfer window, but Nuel Molina was being considered in Catalonia, according to Marca.

Before Joao Cancelo arrived at Camp Nou, Barcelona considered signing Atletico Madrid defender Molina. In addition to Barca, Bayern Munich and Juventus were interested in the Argentine. However, the main problem for the Catalans was the amount of severance, which is written in the contract - 90 million euros.

Barcelona was satisfied with the salary. Molina is a world champion and one of Spain's best full-backs on a relatively low salary at Atlético. So, there were no problems with the salary, but the remaining amount of 90 million did not allow Barcelona to complete this transfer due to the rules of financial fair play.

Nuel Molina joined Atletico in 2022 from Udinese for €20 million. During this period, he played 33 matches for Madrid and was able to score four goals. Also, the Argentine became the world champion in 2022 in Qatar. At the tournament itself, he played all the matches as part of Argentina and scored a goal in the quarter-finals, which became his debut in the national team.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Atletico Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news Yesterday, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:36 The Chelsea rookie could miss up to six weeks with an injury Football news Today, 06:42 Barcelona wanted to buy the Atletico full-back Football news Today, 06:11 It's not Messi vs. Ronaldo. Holland made a statement about his confrontation with Mbappe Football news Today, 05:18 Two Italian players will miss the match against Ukraine Football news Today, 04:47 The head of the Spanish Football Federation resigned after kissing a football player Football news Today, 03:20 Gambia national team has become another participant in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Football news Today, 02:14 UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: fixtures and results all games Football news Yesterday, 16:53 The Netherlands wins a strong-willed victory over Ireland Football news Yesterday, 16:25 The Juventus star admitted that he was thinking about ending his career Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Real Madrid are interested in the Manchester City striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Armenia vs Croatia predictions and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match Slovakia - Liechtenstein September 11, 2023 Football Today Portugal vs Luxembourg prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football Today Latvia vs Wales prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football Today Iceland vs Bosnia prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023