Barcelona wanted to buy the Atletico full-back

Barcelona signed Cancelo on loan during the summer transfer window, but Nuel Molina was being considered in Catalonia, according to Marca.

Before Joao Cancelo arrived at Camp Nou, Barcelona considered signing Atletico Madrid defender Molina. In addition to Barca, Bayern Munich and Juventus were interested in the Argentine. However, the main problem for the Catalans was the amount of severance, which is written in the contract - 90 million euros.

Barcelona was satisfied with the salary. Molina is a world champion and one of Spain's best full-backs on a relatively low salary at Atlético. So, there were no problems with the salary, but the remaining amount of 90 million did not allow Barcelona to complete this transfer due to the rules of financial fair play.

Nuel Molina joined Atletico in 2022 from Udinese for €20 million. During this period, he played 33 matches for Madrid and was able to score four goals. Also, the Argentine became the world champion in 2022 in Qatar. At the tournament itself, he played all the matches as part of Argentina and scored a goal in the quarter-finals, which became his debut in the national team.