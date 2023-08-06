RU RU
Main News Barcelona to sell Franck Kessié for 11-12 million euros

Football news Today, 07:30
Photo: Frank Kessie's Instagram/Author Unknown

Midfielder of "Barcelona" and the Ivory Coast national team, Franck Kessié, will be moving to Saudi Arabia in the near future, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the Catalan club and the Saudi club "Al-Ahli" have reached an agreement for the player's transfer in the current summer transfer window. The transfer fee will be around 11-12 million euros. The Ivorian player will sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026. His salary at "Al-Ahli" will amount to 14 million euros per year.

The 26-year-old Kessié has been playing for "Barcelona" since the summer of 2022. He joined the Catalan club from "AC Milan" as a free agent. In total, the midfielder has played 43 matches for "Barça" in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists. With the club, Kessié became a Spanish champion in the 2022/2023 season and also won the Spanish Super Cup in the same season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. Previously, he played for "Stella d'Adjame," "Atalanta," and "Cesena."

Kessié has been playing for the Ivory Coast national team since 2014. He has participated in 59 matches for the Ivorian national team, scoring eight goals and providing five assists. He has also received nine yellow and one red card during his international career.

