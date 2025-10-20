ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Barcelona seriously interested in Mason Greenwood

The Catalan club plans to bolster its attack as early as this winter.
Football news Today, 11:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona’s scouts have been left impressed by the Englishman’s performance.

Details: According to TBR Football, 24-year-old Marseille winger Mason Greenwood has caught the eye of Barcelona, who are aiming to secure his signature during the winter transfer window.

It is reported that the Blaugrana sent their scouts to Marseille’s match against Le Havre, where Greenwood netted four goals and Marseille triumphed 6-2.

Greenwood’s goal-scoring spectacle has fully convinced Barcelona’s scouting department of the need for a player like him under Hansi Flick.

Greenwood joined Marseille from Manchester United in 2024 for 26 million euros.

This season, Greenwood has already scored 7 goals and provided 4 assists in 10 matches for Marseille across all competitions. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at 40 million euros.

Reminder: Lamine Yamal has stopped giving autographs. Here’s why

