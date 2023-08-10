Barcelona sell experienced midfielder to Al Ahly from Saudi Arabia

The press service of "Al-Ahli" from Saudi Arabia announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Frank Kessie from "Barcelona" and the Ivory Coast national team.

The Saudi club paid 12.5 million euros for the player. This amount could increase with bonuses. The Ivorian signed a contract with the new club that will be in effect until the summer of 2026. Kessie's salary at "Al-Ahli" will be 14 million euros per year.

The 26-year-old Kessie had been playing for "Barcelona" since the summer of 2022. He joined the Catalan club from "Milan" as a free agent. In total, the midfielder played 43 matches for "Barça" in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists. With the club, Kessie became a champion of Spain in the 2022/2023 season and also won the Spanish Super Cup in the same season. He previously played for "Stella d'Adjame," "Atalanta," and "Cesena."

Kessie has been playing for the Ivory Coast national team since 2014. He has appeared in 59 matches for the Ivorian national team, scored eight goals, provided five assists, and received nine yellow cards and one red card.