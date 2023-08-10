RU RU
Main News Barcelona sell experienced midfielder to Al Ahly from Saudi Arabia

Barcelona sell experienced midfielder to Al Ahly from Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 00:00
Barcelona sell experienced midfielder to Al Ahly from Saudi Arabia Photo: Al-Ahly Twitter/Author Unknown

The press service of "Al-Ahli" from Saudi Arabia announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Frank Kessie from "Barcelona" and the Ivory Coast national team.

The Saudi club paid 12.5 million euros for the player. This amount could increase with bonuses. The Ivorian signed a contract with the new club that will be in effect until the summer of 2026. Kessie's salary at "Al-Ahli" will be 14 million euros per year.

The 26-year-old Kessie had been playing for "Barcelona" since the summer of 2022. He joined the Catalan club from "Milan" as a free agent. In total, the midfielder played 43 matches for "Barça" in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists. With the club, Kessie became a champion of Spain in the 2022/2023 season and also won the Spanish Super Cup in the same season. He previously played for "Stella d'Adjame," "Atalanta," and "Cesena."

Kessie has been playing for the Ivory Coast national team since 2014. He has appeared in 59 matches for the Ivorian national team, scored eight goals, provided five assists, and received nine yellow cards and one red card.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Al Ahli LaLiga Spain Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final Football news Yesterday, 13:09 Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final
Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season Football news 08 aug 2023, 16:08 Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season
PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker Football news 08 aug 2023, 00:00 PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker
Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham Football news 07 aug 2023, 12:55 Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham
Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:23 Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:50 Napoli are close to signing the talented Spanish midfielder Football news Today, 00:00 Barcelona sell experienced midfielder to Al Ahly from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Rangers win tough Champions League qualifier Football news Yesterday, 16:40 "Al-Nasr" Ronaldo recognized opponent in the final of the Arab Champions Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:29 Belgian "Gent" won a crushing victory in the qualification of the Conference League Football news Yesterday, 16:22 "Inter" with a hockey score defeated the Austrian "Red Bull" Football news Yesterday, 16:14 Marseille lost in the first leg of Champions League qualification Football news Yesterday, 13:33 The legendary Andres Iniesta has signed a contract with a new club Football news Yesterday, 13:28 Star rookie "Barcelona" can leave the club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Zalgiris vs Hacken 10 August 2023 Football Today Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023 Football Today Sheriff vs BATE predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Valmiera vs Partizani predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Maribor 10 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Breidablik vs Zrinjski 10 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Olympiacos vs Genk 10 August 2023 Football 11 aug 2023 Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023