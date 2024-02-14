RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Barcelona put Lewandowski up for transfer, Modrić will leave Real. Daily Digest for February 14

Barcelona put Lewandowski up for transfer, Modrić will leave Real. Daily Digest for February 14

Football news Yesterday, 17:02
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Barcelona put Lewandowski up for transfer, Modrić will leave Real. Daily Digest for February 14 Barcelona put Lewandowski up for transfer, Modrić will leave Real. Daily Digest for February 14

The Dailysports team has curated a daily digest of the prominent sports news featured in the media on Wednesday, February 14th.

Lazio sensationally defeated Bayern Munich

Today saw the conclusion of two more matches in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Lazio orchestrated a remarkable upset by triumphing over Bayern Munich (1:0) on their home turf. The victory for the Romans was secured by a penalty goal from Ciro Immobile.

In the other encounter, there were no surprises. PSG confidently defeated Real Sociedad with a score of 2:0, courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barkola.

Ronaldo's Goal Secures Victory for Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr defeated Al Feiha in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Round of 16. The victory was clinched by the stellar Portuguese player, Cristiano Ronaldo. Incidentally, this match marked Ronaldo's 1000th appearance in his football career.

Modrić to Depart from Real Madrid in the Summer

The era of the legendary Luka Modrić at Real Madrid is drawing to a close. According to Spanish media reports, the Croatian midfielder has decided not to renew his contract with Los Blancos and will leave Madrid after the conclusion of this season.

Nadal Withdraws from the Doha Tournament

Rafael Nadal's return to the tennis court has been postponed. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has withdrawn from the ATP250 tournament scheduled to take place in Doha. The Spaniard is unable to recover from an injury sustained at the beginning of the season.

Mbappé May Choose Arsenal

Star French forward Kylian Mbappé may opt not for Real Madrid nor an extension with PSG. According to The Independent, the striker is willing to follow in the footsteps of his idol Thierry Henry and move to Arsenal.

Barcelona Puts Lewandowski up for Transfer

According to El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona has put Polish striker Robert Lewandowski up for transfer. The decision is not only influenced by the player's form but also by his strained relationship with teammates.

Tottenham Offers €60 Million for De Jong

Tottenham is interested in acquiring Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. According to reports, the Spurs have made a €60 million offer to the Blaugrana.

Popular news
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news Today, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news Today, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024 Football news Yesterday, 15:36 AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024
The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters MMA News Yesterday, 12:54 The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters
Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known Football news Yesterday, 09:08 Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024