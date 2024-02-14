Barcelona put Lewandowski up for transfer, Modrić will leave Real. Daily Digest for February 14

The Dailysports team has curated a daily digest of the prominent sports news featured in the media on Wednesday, February 14th.

Lazio sensationally defeated Bayern Munich

Today saw the conclusion of two more matches in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Lazio orchestrated a remarkable upset by triumphing over Bayern Munich (1:0) on their home turf. The victory for the Romans was secured by a penalty goal from Ciro Immobile.

In the other encounter, there were no surprises. PSG confidently defeated Real Sociedad with a score of 2:0, courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barkola.

Ronaldo's Goal Secures Victory for Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr defeated Al Feiha in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Round of 16. The victory was clinched by the stellar Portuguese player, Cristiano Ronaldo. Incidentally, this match marked Ronaldo's 1000th appearance in his football career.

Modrić to Depart from Real Madrid in the Summer

The era of the legendary Luka Modrić at Real Madrid is drawing to a close. According to Spanish media reports, the Croatian midfielder has decided not to renew his contract with Los Blancos and will leave Madrid after the conclusion of this season.

Nadal Withdraws from the Doha Tournament

Rafael Nadal's return to the tennis court has been postponed. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has withdrawn from the ATP250 tournament scheduled to take place in Doha. The Spaniard is unable to recover from an injury sustained at the beginning of the season.

Mbappé May Choose Arsenal

Star French forward Kylian Mbappé may opt not for Real Madrid nor an extension with PSG. According to The Independent, the striker is willing to follow in the footsteps of his idol Thierry Henry and move to Arsenal.

Barcelona Puts Lewandowski up for Transfer

According to El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona has put Polish striker Robert Lewandowski up for transfer. The decision is not only influenced by the player's form but also by his strained relationship with teammates.

Tottenham Offers €60 Million for De Jong

Tottenham is interested in acquiring Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. According to reports, the Spurs have made a €60 million offer to the Blaugrana.