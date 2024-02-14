AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024

Portugal's Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was the author of his team's winning goal in the Round of 16 AFC Champions League match against Al Feiha.

Ronaldo scored in the 81st minute. The striker played in a wall with Marcelo Brozovic and from the centre of the penalty area shot one-touch past the opposing goalkeeper. That goal was the only one of the match.

After the goal, Cristiano ran to the corner flag to celebrate the goal. Surprisingly, it was an "improved" celebration: Ronaldo jumped and folded his arms on his chest in the style of the superhero Black Panther from the Malvel universe - Wakanda salute.

Recall that the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League consists of two matches. In a week's time, the second meeting will take place at Al Nassr Field.

