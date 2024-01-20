RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to showcase remarkable performances, defying his age. However, his successor is already emerging, and it's not about Kylian Mbappé or Erling Haaland, but rather his own son – Cristiano Jr.

While the father aids Al-Nassr in securing leadership in the Pro League of Saudi Arabia, young Ronaldo exhibits excellent football skills in the youth team.

In the latest match, Cristiano Jr. managed to score a splendid header into the opponent's net after a well-executed corner kick, reminiscent of a goal scored by Cristiano Ronaldo himself in one of the matches for Al-Nasr.

It remains uncertain whether Cristiano Jr. will reach the heights of his father, but his outstanding gameplay at such a young age is undeniable.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he continues to deliver phenomenal results and revealed yesterday when he plans to conclude his career. During the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony, the Portuguese received three awards and expressed his belief that, at present, the Pro League of Saudi Arabia surpasses the French Ligue 1 in terms of competitiveness.

