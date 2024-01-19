Cristiano Ronaldo responded to when he plans to end his career

Portuguese legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts on when he plans to end his career.

During the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony, the striker answered journalists' questions, including one about when he intends to retire.

"As soon as I feel ready to finish, I will finish. It will be soon, well, how soon, maybe in ten years. No, I'm kidding," Ronaldo shared his thoughts.

It is worth recalling that on December 30, 2022, Ronaldo signed a contract with the Saudi club Al Nassr. On February 9, 2023, he scored four goals in a match during the 16th round of the Saudi Arabian championship against Al-Wahda, achieving his first poker since 2019. The legendary footballer Ronaldo has scored 20 goals and provided 9 assists in 18 matches in the current season of the Saudi Pro League. He has also scored the most goals in 2023 - 54.

Additionally, Cristiano Ronaldo praised Manchester City for their performance in the previous season and identified the favorites for the 2023-24 Champions League during the Globe Soccer Awards. Ronaldo stated that the "Citizens" did everything right, including players and coaches, and commended their excellence.