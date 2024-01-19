Globe Soccer Awards. Erling Haaland is named the best footballer of 2023
In the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony took place, honoring the best football players, coaches, agents, and fans of 2023.
Here is the list of winners:
- Best Player - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
- Best Young Player - Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real)
- Best Goalkeeper - Ederson (Manchester City)
- Best Midfielder - Rodri (Manchester City)
- Best Club - Manchester City
- Best Player in the Middle East - Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)
- Top Scorer of the Year - Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)
- Best Coach - Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
- Best Agent - Jorge Mendes
- Fans' Favorite Player - Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)
The Globe Soccer Awards, organized by Globe Soccer, involve the participation of international football organizations. The annual ceremony is attended by international footballers, coaches, and celebrities.
Cristiano Ronaldo praised Manchester City for their performance in the previous season and identified the favorites for the 2023-24 Champions League during the Globe Soccer Awards. Ronaldo stated that the "Citizens" did everything right, including players and coaches, and commended their excellence.
