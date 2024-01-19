RU RU NG NG KE KE
Cristiano Ronaldo praises Man City and names Champions League favorites

Cristiano Ronaldo praises Man City and names Champions League favorites

Football news Today, 11:21
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Cristiano Ronaldo praises Man City and names Champions League favorites

Cristiano Ronaldo praised Manchester City for their performance in the previous season and identified the favorites for the 2023-24 Champions League.

The Portuguese footballer spoke at the Globe Soccer Awards, where he shared his assessment of Manchester City. Ronaldo stated that the "Citizens" did everything right, with players and coaches performing exceptionally well.

"They finally won the Champions League; they probably deserved it two years ago. I like watching how they play. They have a good chance to win the Champions League again," Ronaldo said.

He was also asked to name the teams he believes are contenders for victory in the main European tournament in the 2023-24 season. Ronaldo mentioned City, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid. Additionally, he declared himself the top scorer of the season at the age of 39.

"I was the top scorer this season, imagine that I beat younger players like Haaland. I take pride in it, and I'm almost 39. I like it when people doubt me again, and then I succeed. Criticism doesn't affect me," added Ronaldo.

By the way, the Globe Soccer Awards recognize achievements in football. Organized by Globe Soccer, the event involves the participation of international football organizations such as FIFA, UEFA, ECA, and leading clubs in the annual ceremony held in Dubai. International footballers, coaches, and celebrities attend the annual event.

On December 30, 2022, Ronaldo signed a contract with the Saudi club Al-Nassr. On February 9, 2023, he scored four goals in a match during the 16th round of the Saudi Arabian championship against Al-Wahda, achieving his first poker since 2019.

