UEFA Champions League. Mbappé's goal helped PSG deal with Real Sociedad

In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Paris Saint-Germain hosted Real Sociedad.

The first half unfolded unexpectedly for the favored side. The Parisians sought to control the game and create scoring opportunities, but the visitors effectively countered, neutralizing their opponent's strengths. As a result, PSG managed only one shot on target against the white and blue defense.

In the second half, the Parisian team intensified their pressure on the visitors' defense and eventually found success. In the 58th minute, Kylian Mbappé, unmarked near the goal, capitalized on a Marquinhos header to break the deadlock. Moments later, the Frenchman could have doubled his tally, but his shot hit the crossbar.

By the 70th minute mark, Bradley Barcola extended the hosts' lead with a precise strike into the bottom corner of Alex Remiro's net, securing PSG's victory and leaving no doubts about the match outcome. Nothing noteworthy occurred thereafter, with PSG comfortably playing out the remainder of the match.

The second leg between the two teams will take place in Spain on March 5th.

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16

First Leg

PSG - Real Sociedad - 2:0

Goals: Mbappé, 58, Barcola, 71