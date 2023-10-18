RU RU NG NG
Barcelona President implicated in Negreira bribery case

Barcelona President implicated in Negreira bribery case

Today, 06:48
Kenley Ward
Barcelona President implicated in Negreira bribery case Photo: FC Barcelona website

The current president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, is now officially involved in the case for bribing the vice-president of the refereeing commission of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Jose Negreira.

As reported by AS, he will soon receive the status of a defendant in a high-profile case.

The source notes that the status of the accused will apply not only to Joan Laporta, but also to all persons who may be involved in the crime.

We are talking about football functionaries who were in the structure of the club during the scandal. The publication writes that all of them “were integrated into the organizational structure of the club and bore effective responsibility for decision-making.”

Let us remind you that the Catalan team recently issued an official statement on the Negreira case. The club denies all accusations and stated that, led by its president, they will continue to protect the legitimate interests of the organization through lawyers.

