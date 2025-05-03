Barcelona opens talks with Raphinha over new contract
Football news Today, 08:00Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Fran Santiago/Getty Images
Raphinha is having an outstanding season for Barcelona, and the club is pulling out all the stops to ensure he remains part of the squad.
Details: According to Marca, Barcelona has already initiated negotiations for a new contract with the Brazilian forward.
The Catalan giants are offering Raphinha a new deal that would keep him at the club until the summer of 2029, with an option to extend for an additional season.
Raphinha's current contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2027.
This season, the 28-year-old forward has racked up an impressive 30 goals and 25 assists in 51 appearances.
Reminder: According to the Dailysports rankings, Raphinha is the leading contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.
