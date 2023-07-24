Barcelona not interested in signing Kylian Mbappe

According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward and French national team player Kylian Mbappe will not be moving to Barcelona.

The Catalan club's management is not considering the possibility of acquiring the player due to financial constraints. Barcelona is unable to afford the high transfer fee or the significant salary that Mbappe commands. Additionally, the club believes that the arrival of the French star could disrupt the atmosphere in the dressing room. Barcelona suspects that the rumors of Mbappe's potential move are being fueled by PSG's management to expedite his sale to another club.

Previously, it was reported that PSG's management was willing to relegate Mbappe to the bench if he refused to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024, or declined to make a move in the current transfer window.

Mbappe, aged 24, has been with PSG since 2017, joining the Parisian club from Monaco for a transfer fee of 180 million euros. During his time with PSG, he has made 260 appearances in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappe has been representing the French national team since 2017 as well. He has played 70 matches for France, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappe won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.