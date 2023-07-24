RU RU
Main News Barcelona not interested in signing Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona not interested in signing Kylian Mbappe

Football news Today, 17:24
Barcelona not interested in signing Kylian Mbappe Photo: Kylian Mbappé's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward and French national team player Kylian Mbappe will not be moving to Barcelona.

The Catalan club's management is not considering the possibility of acquiring the player due to financial constraints. Barcelona is unable to afford the high transfer fee or the significant salary that Mbappe commands. Additionally, the club believes that the arrival of the French star could disrupt the atmosphere in the dressing room. Barcelona suspects that the rumors of Mbappe's potential move are being fueled by PSG's management to expedite his sale to another club.

Previously, it was reported that PSG's management was willing to relegate Mbappe to the bench if he refused to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024, or declined to make a move in the current transfer window.

Mbappe, aged 24, has been with PSG since 2017, joining the Parisian club from Monaco for a transfer fee of 180 million euros. During his time with PSG, he has made 260 appearances in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappe has been representing the French national team since 2017 as well. He has played 70 matches for France, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappe won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Barcelona LaLiga Spain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news Today, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news Yesterday, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news 21 july 2023, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news 20 july 2023, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:24 Barcelona not interested in signing Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 17:20 Galatasaray announce signing of star winger from Premier League Football news Today, 17:13 Liverpool scored four goals against the club in the Second Bundesliga, but could not win Football news Today, 14:30 Inter want to buy the best goalkeeper in the world Football news Today, 14:15 Inter Miami could sign Real Madrid legend Football news Today, 13:55 Kylian Mbappe Receives Incredible Offer From Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 13:49 Borussia Dortmund buy Bayern midfielder Football news Today, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news Today, 11:30 Manchester City join fight for Chelsea transfer target Football news Today, 10:50 Chelsea striker could move to Girona
Sport Predictions
Football Today Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for PSG vs Al Nasr 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Servette vs Genk predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Breidablik vs Copenhagen 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Corinthians vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 26, 2023