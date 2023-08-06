Barcelona may delay Ousmane Dembele's move to PSG

According to Mundo Deportivo, the transfer of French forward Usman Dembele from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is being delayed. The Catalan club believes that PSG cannot activate the release clause of €50 million. Barcelona alleges that Dembele has not fulfilled certain contract conditions. The issue revolves around the fact that half of the €50 million release clause is supposed to go to the French player and his agent. However, Barcelona believes that the club should receive more than €25 million. As a result, the transfer could be delayed until August 21.

Dembele, who is 26 years old, has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2017. He joined the Catalan club from Borussia Dortmund for a transfer fee of €135 million. In total, the French forward has played 185 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists. He has won three La Liga titles (2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), two Copa del Rey titles (2017/18, 2020/21), and two Supercopa de España titles (2018, 2022/23) with the club. His contract with Barcelona is set to expire in the summer of 2024. Before joining Barcelona, Dembele also played for Rennes.

Dembele has been representing the French national team since 2016. He has played 37 matches for the French national team, scoring four goals and providing three assists, and has received three yellow cards.