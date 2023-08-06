RU RU
Main News Barcelona may delay Ousmane Dembele's move to PSG

Barcelona may delay Ousmane Dembele's move to PSG

Football news Today, 09:35
Barcelona may delay Ousmane Dembele's move to PSG Photo: Ousmane Dembele's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to Mundo Deportivo, the transfer of French forward Usman Dembele from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is being delayed. The Catalan club believes that PSG cannot activate the release clause of €50 million. Barcelona alleges that Dembele has not fulfilled certain contract conditions. The issue revolves around the fact that half of the €50 million release clause is supposed to go to the French player and his agent. However, Barcelona believes that the club should receive more than €25 million. As a result, the transfer could be delayed until August 21.

Dembele, who is 26 years old, has been playing for Barcelona since the summer of 2017. He joined the Catalan club from Borussia Dortmund for a transfer fee of €135 million. In total, the French forward has played 185 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists. He has won three La Liga titles (2017/18, 2018/19, 2022/23), two Copa del Rey titles (2017/18, 2020/21), and two Supercopa de España titles (2018, 2022/23) with the club. His contract with Barcelona is set to expire in the summer of 2024. Before joining Barcelona, Dembele also played for Rennes.

Dembele has been representing the French national team since 2016. He has played 37 matches for the French national team, scoring four goals and providing three assists, and has received three yellow cards.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain LaLiga Spain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club Football news Today, 08:00 Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club
Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news Yesterday, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million
Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news Yesterday, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 04 aug 2023, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea sign France defender Football news 04 aug 2023, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news 03 aug 2023, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:20 Ajax announce signing of Croatian defender Football news Today, 10:19 "Dnepr-1" in the 91st minute pulled out a victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 09:55 Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to moving to the Turkish top club Football news Today, 09:35 Barcelona may delay Ousmane Dembele's move to PSG Football news Today, 09:18 Arsenal close to buying Spain goalkeeper for €20m Football news Today, 08:55 Ukrainian Anatoly Trubin is close to moving to the Portuguese top club Football news Today, 08:35 Marco Verratti could stay at Paris Saint-Germain Football news Today, 08:20 Chelsea offer €30m for Crystal Palace talent Football news Today, 08:00 Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club Football news Today, 07:55 Atalanta reach agreement for Belgian midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football Today Grasshopper vs Basel predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal 6 August 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football Today Cruzeiro vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football Today Coritiba vs Red Bull Bragantino predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football Today Bahia vs America Mineiro predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football Today Cuiaba vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 PSV vs Sturm predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 AEK vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 Braga vs TSC Bačka Topola predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023