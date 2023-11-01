Barcelona is monitoring a winger from Girona

Barcelona's sporting director, Deku, is closely monitoring Girona winger Savinho Moreira, as reported by Sport.es.

As known, the Portuguese specialist highly values the tactical versatility of the player, who can effectively perform on both flanks of the attack. Savinho perfectly fits the profile of a player that the club is currently focusing on, namely, young talents with the potential for growth.

Therefore, the player will be one of the left wingers the management will be keeping an eye on this season with a potential transfer in mind.

The right winger from French club Troyes, Savinho Moreira, has joined Girona. Savinho moved to Troyes from Atletico Mineiro in the summer of 2022 for €6.5 million, after spending the previous season on loan at PSV.

He played eight matches for the first team of the Dutch club, where he contributed with two assists. The player primarily operated in the right-wing position but is also capable of playing on the left flank.

Savinho Moreira has scored three goals and provided four assists in 11 La Liga matches.