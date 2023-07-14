"Barcelona" is close to the return of an experienced academy graduate

Midfielder Oriol Romeu from "Girona" is close to returning to "Barcelona," according to Marca.

According to the source, the Catalan club will pay between five to six million euros for the player. This amount may increase with bonuses. Additionally, "Girona" may loan defender Pablo Torre and midfielder Nico Gonzalez from "Barcelona." The Catalans hope to finalize the transfer by next Wednesday, July 19.

31-year-old Romeu is a product of Barcelona's academy. He joined "Girona" in September 2022 from Southampton for a transfer fee of 5.5 million euros. He has played a total of 34 matches for the Girona club in all competitions and scored two goals. Previously, he played for Chelsea, Valencia, and Stuttgart. With Barcelona, Romeu won the Spanish league title in the 2010/2011 season and the Spanish Super Cup in 2010. At Chelsea, he won the UEFA Champions League in the 2011/2012 season, the FA Cup in the 2011/2012 season, and the UEFA Europa League in the 2012/2013 season.