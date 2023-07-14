RU RU
Main News "Barcelona" is close to the return of an experienced academy graduate

"Barcelona" is close to the return of an experienced academy graduate

Football news Today, 16:35
"Barcelona" is close to the return of an experienced academy graduate Photo: Oriol Romeu

Midfielder Oriol Romeu from "Girona" is close to returning to "Barcelona," according to Marca.

According to the source, the Catalan club will pay between five to six million euros for the player. This amount may increase with bonuses. Additionally, "Girona" may loan defender Pablo Torre and midfielder Nico Gonzalez from "Barcelona." The Catalans hope to finalize the transfer by next Wednesday, July 19.

31-year-old Romeu is a product of Barcelona's academy. He joined "Girona" in September 2022 from Southampton for a transfer fee of 5.5 million euros. He has played a total of 34 matches for the Girona club in all competitions and scored two goals. Previously, he played for Chelsea, Valencia, and Stuttgart. With Barcelona, Romeu won the Spanish league title in the 2010/2011 season and the Spanish Super Cup in 2010. At Chelsea, he won the UEFA Champions League in the 2011/2012 season, the FA Cup in the 2011/2012 season, and the UEFA Europa League in the 2012/2013 season.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Girona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news Today, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender
Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Football news Yesterday, 14:35 AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder
Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news 12 july 2023, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent
Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap Football news 11 july 2023, 16:55 Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap
PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team Football news 09 july 2023, 09:43 PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:46 Juventus interested in experienced Barcelona midfielder Football news Today, 17:35 Roma have been strengthened by the defender of the Danish national team Football news Today, 17:25 Girona sign Manchester City midfielder Football news Today, 17:15 Marseille announce signing of Brazil defender Football news Today, 17:05 Harry Kane could stay at Tottenham Football news Today, 16:55 Inter made the first offer for the transfer of Ukrainian Anatoly Trubin Football news Today, 16:43 Arsenal finalize €122m transfer for midfielder Football news Today, 16:35 "Barcelona" is close to the return of an experienced academy graduate Football news Today, 16:25 PSG want to buy Sevilla star Football news Today, 16:15 Atlético may sign Japanese midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football Today Huracan vs Talleres predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Football 15 july 2023 Union de Santa Fe vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Cruzeiro vs Curitiba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023