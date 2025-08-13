RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Barcelona is close to meeting the 1:1 rule. The club takes a clever approach

Barcelona is close to meeting the 1:1 rule. The club takes a clever approach

Doing whatever it takes.
Football news Today, 09:50
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Barcelona is close to meeting the 1:1 rule. The club takes a clever approach Getty Images

Achieving compliance with the 1:1 rule is a matter of survival for Barcelona, as without it, the club cannot freely register new players. Barça has come as close as ever to this milestone, resorting to a crafty maneuver to get there.

Details: According to Diario Sport, Barcelona’s board has unanimously approved a €7 million financial guarantee. This amount, the source notes, "will cover last season’s section budget deficit and help balance the books, which is crucial for obtaining La Liga’s permission to register players."

Barcelona will soon submit auditor-certified documents to La Liga. The club believes it has already fulfilled all requirements: selling players, extending contracts on amortization-friendly terms, and signing new sponsorship deals.

Reminder: It was previously reported that the Catalan club could use a financial guarantee from their executives to register new goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Marcus Rashford in Barcelona training in Seoul Football news Today, 04:27 Marcus Rashford becomes the star of the new episode of The Rest Is Football podcast
Barcelona saw Sesko as a replacement for Lewandowski. The reason the transfer fell through is revealed Football news Today, 03:12 Barcelona saw Sesko as a replacement for Lewandowski. The reason the transfer fell through is revealed
Football news Yesterday, 10:30 Barcelona has a plan to register García without using ter Stegen's injury
Rashford training at Barcelona's club base Football news Yesterday, 10:11 The start of the season is just around the corner. Rashford shares new pre-season photo from Barcelona
Lamin Yamal and Robert Lewandowski celebrate a goal Football news Yesterday, 07:56 Friends despite the age gap: Yamal and Lewandowski goof around at Barcelona event
Barcelona close to signing two African talents Football news Yesterday, 03:41 Barcelona close to signing two African talents
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores