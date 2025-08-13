Barcelona is close to meeting the 1:1 rule. The club takes a clever approach

Achieving compliance with the 1:1 rule is a matter of survival for Barcelona, as without it, the club cannot freely register new players. Barça has come as close as ever to this milestone, resorting to a crafty maneuver to get there.

Details: According to Diario Sport, Barcelona’s board has unanimously approved a €7 million financial guarantee. This amount, the source notes, "will cover last season’s section budget deficit and help balance the books, which is crucial for obtaining La Liga’s permission to register players."

Barcelona will soon submit auditor-certified documents to La Liga. The club believes it has already fulfilled all requirements: selling players, extending contracts on amortization-friendly terms, and signing new sponsorship deals.

Reminder: It was previously reported that the Catalan club could use a financial guarantee from their executives to register new goalkeeper Joan Garcia.