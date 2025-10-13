Barcelona have officially announced an injury to Dani Olmo. What happened to the player?
Dani Olmo joined the Spanish national team camp but returned earlier than expected, missing even the first of the two international fixtures. The midfielder has sustained an injury.
Details: According to Barcelona’s official statement, the Spanish midfielder has suffered an injury to the soleus muscle in his left leg, though without any damage to the connective tissue.
The Catalan club did not specify when Olmo would return to action. However, he is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks and will likely miss the clash against Real Madrid on October 26.
Reminder: It also emerged that the young Spanish winger’s father visited Barcelona’s management to complain that the club was not providing sufficient support for his son’s Ballon d’Or campaign.