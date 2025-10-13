Barcelona have officially announced an injury to Dani Olmo. What happened to the player?

Unpleasant news for Barça.

Dani Olmo joined the Spanish national team camp but returned earlier than expected, missing even the first of the two international fixtures. The midfielder has sustained an injury.

Details: According to Barcelona’s official statement, the Spanish midfielder has suffered an injury to the soleus muscle in his left leg, though without any damage to the connective tissue.

The Catalan club did not specify when Olmo would return to action. However, he is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks and will likely miss the clash against Real Madrid on October 26.

Dani Olmo has injured the soleus in his left leg, with no damage to connective tissue. His recovery time will depend on how the injury evolves. pic.twitter.com/dGDTdtkFtz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 13, 2025

Reminder: It also emerged that the young Spanish winger’s father visited Barcelona’s management to complain that the club was not providing sufficient support for his son’s Ballon d’Or campaign.