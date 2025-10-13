ES ES FR FR
Yamal’s father complained to Barcelona’s management about the club favoring Raphinha over his son in the Ballon d’Or race

Yamal’s representatives were reportedly unhappy with the situation.
The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony recently took place, with Ousmane Dembélé claiming the award and Lamine Yamal finishing second. However, ahead of the ceremony, the young Spaniard’s camp expressed dissatisfaction.

Details: According to insider Romain Molina, the father of the young Spanish winger visited Barcelona’s management to complain that the club was not providing enough support for his son’s Ballon d’Or campaign.

As a result, Barcelona altered its communication strategy, shifting focus toward promoting Lamine Yamal and pushing Raphinha into the background.

However, this change reportedly didn’t sit well with everyone in the Barça dressing room — though no one dared to speak out, as Lamine Yamal is considered “untouchable.”

Reminder: The 18-year-old Barcelona and Spain star, who is currently injured, did not join the national team camp. Instead, he used the break for a romantic getaway with his girlfriend, Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole.

