Barcelona furious with Lewandowski for playing full match against Lithuania

Pole continued playing despite injury

The international break has once again brought unwelcome news for Barcelona. The club's forward picked up an injury while on international duty, and Barcelona's management is far from pleased with the Polish striker's decision to play on.

Details: According to Marca, this time the Blaugrana board's frustration is directed at Lewandowski. The Polish striker felt pain in his thigh during the first half of the match against Lithuania, in the same area where he had already suffered an injury earlier this season. Instead of requesting a substitution, he chose to carry on, simply having his leg tightly bandaged and finishing the match.

As a result, the injury worsened, and now the 37-year-old forward is sidelined for at least a month. Lewandowski will miss six matches, including El Clásico scheduled for October 26. The club believes that the player should have signaled the danger himself and taken care of his body, especially given his age and risk of recurrence.

Barcelona's management insists that such decisions from experienced players are an unaffordable luxury in such a packed fixture schedule.

