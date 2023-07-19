Barcelona close to signing Atlético striker

Striker for Madrid's "Atletico" and the Portuguese national team, Joao Felix, is close to a transfer to "Barcelona," according to AS.

According to the source, the Catalan club is nearing an agreement to sign the player on a loan with an option to buy in the summer of 2024. The transfer is expected to be completed this week. Previously, the Portuguese forward expressed his dream of playing for "Barcelona."

It was also reported earlier that "Paris Saint-Germain," "Benfica," "Aston Villa," "Manchester United," and "Newcastle" have shown interest in the 23-year-old Portuguese player. "Atletico" is ready to sell the forward but wants to receive at least 80 million euros. Joao Felix himself prefers to move to a club that will play in the Champions League next season.

Joao Felix is a product of "Benfica's" academy. In the summer of 2019, the Portuguese club sold the forward to "Atletico" for 127.2 million euros. In the second half of the last season, Joao Felix played for "Chelsea" on loan, featuring in 20 matches in all competitions and scoring four goals. His contract with "Atletico" is valid until the summer of 2027.