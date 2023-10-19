RU RU NG NG
Barcelona blamed Real for the Negreira case

Barcelona blamed Real for the Negreira case

Today, 04:30
Barcelona President Joan Laporta is confident that the hype around the case of transferring money to the former vice-president of the judicial commission of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Jose Negreira, was inflated with the help of Real Madrid.

According to Laporta, at the level of the country's leadership in Spain there is social Madridism.

"I fought with him and won. My actions are aimed at protecting the interests of Barcelona. We are accustomed to this fight, we are accustomed to the fact that Madridism is widely covered in the media and in the world of sports. As for the matter with Negreira, we will see, it will come "Is it before the court. I am a lawyer and I am sure that this case has no chance of success. We have an excellent team of lawyers. The Madridists took advantage of this case to tarnish the reputation of Barça, its history and destabilize our club," Sport quotes Laporta as saying.

Let us remind you that recently Barcelona's Joan Laporta officially received the status of a defendant in the case of Jose Negreira.

