Barcelona apologized for insults against Vinicius

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste did not ignore the recent scandalous statements made by a member of the club's board of directors, Mikel Camps.

He called the winger of the Brazilian national team and Real Madrid Vinicius Junior a clown.

"Even if it was a mistake, it should not have been made. This is an unfortunate tweet. If Vinicius hears me, I assure him that this will not happen again," Marca quoted Yuste as saying.

It is reasonable to mention that Camps addressed Vinicius following the results of the Spanish Championship match, in which Real Madrid played away against Sevilla. The meeting ended with the 1:1 score.

Then one of the Sevilla fans began to insult the Brazilian football player on racial grounds, and for Camps the situation seemed rather ordinary.

After this, it became known that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez abandoned the idea of attending the upcoming Spanish Championship match, in which the team will play against Barcelona.