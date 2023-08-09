The press service of Barcelona announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Noah Darvich from Freiburg and the German U17 national team.

The Catalan club paid €2.5 million for the player, and this amount could increase with additional bonuses. The midfielder has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026. The release clause in the player's contract is set at €1 billion. In the coming years, the German player will be playing for "Barcelona B."

16-year-old Darvich is a product of Freiburg's youth academy. He played 23 matches for the German club's U17 youth team, scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

Noah Darvich represented the German U16 and U17 national teams. In 2023, he participated in the U17 European Championship, where he became a champion with the U17 national team. He played a total of 16 matches for the German U17 national team, scoring five goals and providing six assists. He also received two yellow cards.

As a reminder, Barcelona became the champion of Spain in the previous season, granting them the opportunity to compete in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.