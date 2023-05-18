"Barcelona" and "Atletico Madrid" are reportedly considering a high-profile exchange deal

"Barcelona" and "Atletico Madrid" are considering a player exchange in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the Madrid club is interested in Barcelona's defender Jordi Alba. If "Barca" agrees to the exchange, they will be able to acquire Atletico's midfielder Yannick Ferreira Carrasco for just 10 million euros.

In the current season, 34-year-old Alba has played 28 matches in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring two goals and providing six assists. Meanwhile, 29-year-old Carrasco has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 41 appearances for Atletico.