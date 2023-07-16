Barcelona academy talent could move to Porto

Porto is reportedly interested in signing 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez, according to Football Espana.

According to the source, the Portuguese club is looking to strengthen their squad with the Spanish player during the summer transfer window. Porto is interested in a loan deal for Gonzalez until the summer of 2024, with an option to buy. Barcelona may agree to the loan, but without the option to buy, as they see Gonzalez as a prospect for their coaching staff.

Gonzalez is a product of Barcelona's youth academy and has been playing for the first team since 2021. He has made 37 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring two goals and providing two assists. Last season, Gonzalez was on loan at Valencia, where he played 26 matches, scored one goal, and provided one assist. His contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026.

Gonzalez has been representing the Spanish U21 national team since 2021. He has played nine matches for the U21 side, scoring no goals and providing one assist.

It's worth noting that Barcelona won the Spanish league title last season, while Porto finished in second place in the Portuguese league.