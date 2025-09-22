RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ballon d'Or contender Raphinha shares a hilarious video with his son and Barcelona mascot

A new family friend
Lifestyle Today, 09:36
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Barcelona star Raphinha with his son Photo: https://www.instagram.com/raphinha / Author unknown

Barcelona star Raphinha, eagerly awaiting the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, delighted his Instagram followers by posting a hilarious video featuring his son and Catculer, the club's beloved mascot cat.

The video shows Raphinha's son playing football in the family backyard with the mascot, even scoring a goal against him. The mascot then presents the boy with a gift box, which he excitedly unwraps.

Raphinha's partner, Taia Belloli, was thrilled with Barcelona's thoughtful gesture for their son and added a caption to the video: “Who needs a squirrel when you have @catculer 😂🤏🏽 Thank you, @fcbarcelona, that's what family does ❤️.”

As a reminder, the Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place tonight in Paris. After a phenomenal last season, Raphinha is among the leading contenders for the prestigious prize, though PSG star Ousmane Dembélé is widely regarded as the frontrunner.

