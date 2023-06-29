Bale reveals how Ronaldo acted when he didn't score goals

Former Welsh national team forward Gareth Bale revealed that Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo had a strong aversion to leaving the field without scoring goals.

"There were matches when we won 5-0 and Cristiano didn't score. Afterward, he would throw his boots in the dressing room. However, he was a nice guy. We didn't have any issues with him. Did he thank the team when he received the 'Golden Ball' awards? I think so, but... yes," Bale said, as quoted by Sport Bible.

It is worth noting that Bale and Ronaldo played together for several years at Real Madrid. Currently, the 33-year-old Bale has retired from professional football, while the 38-year-old Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.