RU RU NG NG
Main News Bale explained why Manchester United turned him down

Bale explained why Manchester United turned him down

Football news Today, 04:24
Bale explained why Manchester United turned him down Photo: Real Madrid Twitter

Welsh star Gareth Bale has recalled how he could have moved to Manchester United during his time with Southampton.

As you know, the winger refused such an offer and joined Tottenham, where he gained worldwide fame. From there he went to play for Real Madrid. Bale was paid 100 million euros and for a long time this transfer was a record in the world of football.

According to the footballer, at that time Manchester United was the greatest club in the Premier League, with trophies behind it and the best players under the leadership of an excellent coach.

"It would have been an easy decision to come to United as a Southampton player. You always dream of playing for great clubs. However, I made the decision based on the desire to continue playing football. At that time, many players my age would have been looking for money and wanting to "Move to bigger clubs. An important point for development was continuous playing time, and that's why I chose Tottenham," the footballer recalled.

Let us remember that at the beginning of the year Bale ended his football career.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:24 Bale explained why Manchester United turned him down Football news Today, 03:57 Manchester United coach hints at the departure of one of the star players Football news Today, 03:28 Spalletti told what he expects from the match against the Ukrainian national team Football news Today, 03:12 The Real Madrid star admitted that he is consulting with a psychologist Football news Today, 02:55 Barcelona fans won't like it: PSG newcomer made a loud statement Football news Today, 02:49 Kane revealed the real reason for moving to Bayern Football news Today, 02:04 UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: fixtures and results all games Football news Yesterday, 16:56 Portugal crushed Luxembourg by scoring nine goals Football news Yesterday, 16:24 Griezmann singled out three players of the German national team Football news Yesterday, 15:46 Solskjaer refused to lead the women's national team of Norway
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football Today Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Norway vs Georgia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Israel vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Belgium vs Estonia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023 Football Today Ecuador vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023