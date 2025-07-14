Back home again! Vinicius Junior returns to Brazil for vacation

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has headed home for his vacation, opting for a break closer to his roots. The star shared a telling photo on his Instagram page.

Vinicius posted a stylish shot of himself seated in a trendy outfit, tagging the location as Rio de Janeiro. With this, the Brazilian made it clear he’s currently enjoying time in his homeland.

It’s worth noting that Vini just recently celebrated his 25th birthday on July 12. After a string of recent setbacks on the pitch, he’s finally had the chance to unwind and treat himself to a well-deserved celebration.

It’s also important to remember that the Brazilian has yet to reach an agreement with Real Madrid over a contract extension. While earlier reports suggested that the player and the club had settled terms, it’s now emerged that new disagreements have surfaced in the negotiations.

As widely reported, Vinicius has long attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, who are ready to present him with a lucrative, record-breaking offer.