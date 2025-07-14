Vinicius Junior celebrates his 25th birthday and expresses gratitude for the congratulations

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior celebrated his 25th birthday on July 12. The footballer thanked everyone who sent him well wishes on this special day via a post on his Instagram page.

Vinicius shared a photo of himself, captioned with the phrase, “Thank you for all your messages. Let this be the best year 🤞🏿.” He also added the number 25 to highlight his new age.

It's worth noting that the past year hasn't been particularly successful for Vini. He failed to win any trophies with the team, and his own season was less impressive compared to the previous one. It's also important to remember that last autumn, the Brazilian lost the Ballon d'Or to Spaniard Rodri, despite many expecting Vinicius to claim the award.

Recently, there have been numerous rumors suggesting that the player might leave the Madrid club. Currently, contract extension talks between the parties have been put on hold. For the record, his current deal runs until 2027.