Azola Tshobeni transfers from Orlando Pirates to Chippa United

It was time to bid farewell to the Pirates.

Details: According to UNPLAYABLE, 23-year-old attacking midfielder Azola Tshobeni has officially moved from Orlando Pirates to Chippa United on a permanent transfer, not a loan.

The specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, but Tshobeni believes this switch will guarantee significantly more playing time than he had at Orlando Pirates, offering him greater opportunities for growth and development.

Tshobeni joined the Pirates back in 2020, but over five years, he struggled to cement a key role, making just 11 appearances and failing to register any goal contributions.

