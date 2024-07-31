Australian Jessica Fox became the most decorated rowing slalom athlete at the Olympics

At the Olympic Games in Paris, the women's canoe single (C1) slalom final has concluded.

Australia's Jessica Fox won the gold medal, leaving no chance for her competitors.

Jess is now the most decorated athlete in canoe slalom, with a total of six Olympic medals, including three golds. She also has two bronzes and a silver from previous Olympics.

The second place was taken by Germany's Elena Lilik in the canoe slalom, and the bronze medal went to Evy Leibfarth from the USA.

