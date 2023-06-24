Atlético interested in Barcelona and PSG midfielders

According to Marca, Atlético Madrid intends to strengthen their position in central midfield during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The source reports that the Madrid club is interested in Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié from Barcelona and Italian midfielder Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain.

In the recently concluded season, 26-year-old Kessié played 43 matches in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring three goals and providing three assists. 30-year-old Verratti contributed one assist in 38 matches for Paris Saint-Germain.